By Charlie De Mar
CHICAGO (CBS) — Who could forget that ride from hell that a woman experienced when she told her cabbie to stop watching Netflix while driving?

As CBS 2’s Charlie De Mar reported, after our story aired last week, Jeanette Wright was fired from her job driving for Blue Cab. On Tuesday night, she was facing charges.

Wright, 50, is accused of aggravated assault and using an electronic device while driving for Blue Cab.

Jeanette Wright, 50, is accused of aggravated assault and using an electronic device while driving for Blue Cab.

Tara Heine recorded her ride from the back seat of Wright’s cab as they headed to Orland Park.

Heine said Wright was watching Netflix on a mobile device while driving down the expressway – and then swung at Heine after capturing her recording.

CBS 2 spoke to Heine the day after the incident.

“I told her: ‘At this point, I’m going to have to ask you to not hold the phone while you’re driving me. I don’t feel safe. I have an injury, you know, and if you fender-bend something or I get bumps, you know, my daughter might not have a mom,” Heine said.

We stopped by an address linked to Wright but there was no answer. She also hasn’t responded to a social media message asking for a comment.

Wright be in court in December. We’ll be there too.

