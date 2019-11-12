CHICAGO (CBS) — Conditions will remain clear and cold Tuesday evening after two consecutive days of record low temperatures for these November dates.
On Veterans Day Monday, the low temperature of 13 degrees set a new record – beating 15 degrees in 1950. On Tuesday, the low of 7 degrees in the morning set a new record minimum, beating 8 degrees in 1986.
The record low maximum temperature for Nov. 12 is also likely to be shattered Tuesday. The record is 28 in 1995, while Chicago has been stuck in the teens all day 24 years later. The high temperature had not been officially recorded yet as of 3:30 p.m.
The temperatures should crash at about 9 degrees by midnight, and then rise slowly as our strong ridge of high pressure drifts east, CBS 2 Meteorologist Mary Kay Kleist reported.
Once we turn our light wind flow from the south as the high moves away, that will set up a plume of slightly warmer air and high clouds will increase.
A weak system heads our way Wednesday night. Ahead of it, clouds will be the rule during the day with gusty south winds setting up. Highs will be in the 20s.
Snow is likely after dark Wednesday, but wrapping up after midnight. Amounts will likely total an inch near the Wisconsin state line, with lesser amounts to the south.
The next seven days stay much colder than normal – with the warmest day being Sunday with a high of 40. We should be at 50 degrees for the average high.