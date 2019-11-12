Fantasy Football Waiver Wire: Nick Foles A Top QB Option As He Returns From InjuryThe Jaguars signal caller is back under center as the team returns from its bye week. Time to add him to your roster if you need a QB.

Holiday Meals Are An Akiem Hicks Hallmark To Help The Community“It’s getting a chance to give back and also an area I’m strong in, I love working with kids."

Blackhawks Strike Early, Hold Off Toronto Maple LeafsPatrick Kane got the Chicago Blackhawks off to a fast start. Robin Lehner kept them ahead at the finish.

Trubisky Throws For 3 TDs As Bears Halt Losing Streak With 20-13 Win Over LionsChicago (4-5) got its struggling offense going late in the first half, scored two touchdowns early in the third quarter and hung on to win for the first time since beating Minnesota in Week 4.

Lions Quarterback Matthew Stafford Out Against Bears With Back InjuryJeff Driskel, who played in nine games last year with the Cincinnati Bengals, will start at quarterback for the Lions.

Penguins Rally, Edge Blackhawks 3-2 In ShootoutThe Penguins ended a 10-game losing streak against the Chicago Blackhawks by rallying for a 3-2 victory Saturday night.