CHICAGO (CBS) — A 23-year-old man has been charged with stabbing another man in the chest in northwest suburban Crystal Lake on Tuesday morning.
Crystal Lake police said they received a call around 7:30 a.m. about a man armed with a knife who was “acting abnormal” in the 500 block of Devonshire Lane.
When officers arrived, they found a 30-year-old man who had been stabbed in the chest. The victim was taken to the hospital for treatment, and his wound was considered superficial.
David Lepey, 23, was arrested at the scene. He has been charged with one felony count of aggravated battery and one misdemeanor count of domestic battery.
Police did not provide any information on the motive for the stabbing.
Lepey was being held at the McHenry County Jail, awaiting a bond hearing.