CHICAGO (CBS) — Call it the “sidewalk shuffle.”

Commuters taking baby steps to avoid taking a spill on an ice-covered sidewalk in the Loop.

It’s a trouble spot CBS 2’s Vince Gerasole first reported on last November.

And it’s still an icy mess.

It’s looking slick on the corner of Washington and Franklin, where a glistening sheet of ice covered the sidewalk more than a day after an early snowfall.

“It’s not like a skating rink, but it’s dangerous. You have to be extra careful,” said Gold Coast resident Al Kezelis.

Last year … We reported owners of a pricy corner in the loop won’t clear their ice … and apparently nothing’s changed @cbschicago pic.twitter.com/PNgxETf6Xa — Vince Gerasole (@vincegerasole) November 12, 2019

Pedestrians stepped gingerly over the ice or walked on the hard surfaces of the neighboring vacant lot.

Keep in mind, we’ve seen this all before.

Things were admittedly a little bit more slippery last November, but looking at a side-by-side comparison of the corner, in each case folks stepped lightly over uncleared slick ice over 24 hours after a snowfall.

Somehow, not long after CBS 2 cameras showed up, so did a maintenance worker who began salting the sidewalk.

But the ice remained.

Public records list the owners as CC Industries, ranked 310 by Forbes magazine on its list of America’s largest private companies.

They have a problem here, especially with me and the cane, it’s risky walking,” said Kezelis.

CC Industries told CBS 2 that it does have a contract with someone to remove the ice and snow from the location. However it doesn’t kick in until December 1.

The company was cited by the city of Chicago on Tuesday and cited twice by the city last year.