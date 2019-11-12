CHICAGO (CBS)– The International Education of Students Abroad Study Abroad 6th-annual film festival took place last week.
This year there were 99 films submitted, the most-ever submitted to the festival.
Films were narrowed down to three finalists and the winner was announced at Chicago’s Museum of Contemporary Art. The winner received a cash prize of $1,500.
This year’d finalists attend the University of South Carolina, University of Michigan- Ann Arbor and University of Wisconsin-Madison.
For more information on this year’s film festival and submissions for next year, visit the IES Study Abroad website.