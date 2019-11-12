CHICAGO WEATHER:Subzero Wind Chills For Early Tuesday Morning
  • CBS 2On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    09:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    10:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    11:00 AMCBS 2 News at 11:00AM
    11:30 AMThe Young and the Restless
    12:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    View All Programs
Filed Under:film festival


CHICAGO (CBS)– The International Education of Students Abroad Study Abroad 6th-annual film festival took place last week.

This year there were 99 films submitted, the most-ever submitted to the festival.

Films were narrowed down to three finalists and the winner was announced at Chicago’s Museum of Contemporary Art. The winner received a cash prize of $1,500.

This year’d finalists attend the University of South Carolina, University of Michigan- Ann Arbor and University of Wisconsin-Madison.

For more information on this year’s film festival and submissions for next year, visit the IES Study Abroad website. 