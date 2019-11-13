WOOD DALE, Ill. (CBS) — Fourteen people were hospitalized Wednesday after being sickened by carbon monoxide in Wood Dale.
Nine children and five adults – all from the same family – were rushed from the single-family home 360 N. Elmwood Ave. in the western suburb, according to the Wood Dale Fire Department.
The victims were rushed to various hospitals, including Advocate Lutheran General Hospital in Park Ridge, AMITA Alexian Brothers Medical Center in Hoffman Estates, AMIT Health Adventist Medical Center GlenOaks in Glendale Heights, and Elmhurst Hospital in Elmhurst.
All of those hospitalized were in good condition and were awake and alert. They were taken to the hospital for evaluation only, the fire deparment said.
Nicor determined improper ventilation was to blame for the family getting sick.
There were no working carbon monoxide detectors in the home.