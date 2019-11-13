



— Controversial quarterback Colin Kaepernick is having a private workout with all NFL teams on Saturday.

And as CBS 2’s Matt Zahn reported, Kaepernick was a hot topic of conversation at Halas Hall on Wednesday.

Head Coach Matt Nagy and the Bears are focused on getting ready to face the Rams Sunday night. They are not worried about Kaepernick’s workout in Atlanta on Saturday – at least according to Nagy, who was asked if someone from the Bears will be in attendance.

“I honestly have no idea right now. I’m just focused in on where we’re at, so I’ll leave that up to Ryan (Pace) and those guys. It’ll be interesting. He’s been out of the game a little bit, but when he was doing really well and playing, he definitely was a weapon,” Nagy said.

As for the Bears current QB situation, Mitchell Trubisky looked better, if still not great, on Sunday up against the Detroit Lions. He seemed to have his most success when the Bears went with an uptempo offense.

“For me and the other guys on offense, it’s not as much thinking. Plays are little simpler and we don’t have as much motion. Defense (is) more vanilla. Everybody knows there job,” Trubisky said.

“Being able to play fast is the biggest thing,” added receiver Allen Robinson. “Not have guys out there thinking or anything like that. For us just to line up and go.”

Meanwhile, Tarik Cohen also said he likes what he calls the Bears’ fast-break offense. Comparing it to basketball, he said the Bears don’t want to be like the San Antonio Spurs, but more like the Golden State Warriors – of the last few years, that is.