CHICAGO (CBS) — A man suspected in the November 11 killing of his father is in the custody of the Des Plaines Police Department on first degree murder charges.
Authorities said Martin Chavez Lomeli Jr. is charged with murdering his father, Martin Chavez Lomeli. The incident took place at the Town and Country Mobile Home Park on E. Oakton Street. Officers responded to a domestic disturbance call after 8:30 in the morning.
Police spoke with the 10-year-old daughter of the victim who went to her neighbor’s home to call 911 because her father and brother had been arguing.
When officers arrived, they found the 54-year-old Lomeli lying on the floor with multiple gunshot wounds throughout his body. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
His son left the scene before police arrived but authorities found Lomeli Jr. driving near Forest Avenue and Wolf Road around 9:30 that morning.
He was taken into custody without incident. The handgun allegedly used was recovered at the scene.
Lomeli Jr. will have a bond hearing on Wednesday at the Skokie Courthouse.