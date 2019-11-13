CHICAGO (CBS)– The first impeachment public hearing against President Trump is only a few hours away and it’s expected to last at least four hours.

The house Intelligence Committee will question two men, one of them Ambassador Bill Taylor.

Taylor is set to talk about the highly irregular U.S. policy with Ukraine, after Trump suddenly froze millions in military aid.

They’ll also talk to George Kent, the deputy assistant secretary of state and what he was told about how Ukraine had to promise to investigate Joe Biden to un-freeze that aid.

Committee lawyers will be asking a lot of the questions, to give witnesses time to answer without being interrupted.

Two Illinois congressmen are on the House Intelligence Committee.

Congressmen Mike Quigley and Raja Krishnamoorthi will be asking questions during Wednesday’s hearing.

Krishnamoorthi says it’s important for the American people to hear what the witnesses have to say.

More witnesses are expected Friday and next week.

CBS 2 reached out to a University of Chicago professor about the hearings. He says while we’re not likely to learn new things from it, it’s an opportunity for the witnesses to tell the public what happened in their own words.

The next hearing will take place on Friday. Democrats have added five more hearings to the schedule for next week.