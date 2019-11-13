CHICAGO (CBS)– A gold coin worth over $1,000 was dropped into one of The Salvation Army red kettles in Kankakee County.
According to officials, this incident marks the 29th year in a row that an anonymous donor provided a gold coin.
The coin was a 1oz gold South African Krugerrand (1978).
“This is a great start to helping The Salvation Army reach its Christmas Campaign goal of $205,000 this year,” officials said in a press release.
The money raised each holiday season goes to communities in need.