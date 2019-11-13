  • CBS 2On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    07:00 AMCBS This Morning
    09:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    10:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    11:00 AMCBS 2 News at 11:00AM
    11:30 AMThe Young and the Restless
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Gold Coin, Kankakee County, The Salvation Army

CHICAGO (CBS)– A gold coin worth over $1,000 was dropped into one of The Salvation Army red kettles in Kankakee County.

According to officials, this incident marks the 29th year in a row that an anonymous donor provided a gold coin.

Credit: The Salvation Army

The coin was a 1oz gold South African Krugerrand (1978).

“This is a great start to helping The Salvation Army reach its Christmas Campaign goal of $205,000 this year,” officials said in a press release.

The money raised each holiday season goes to communities in need.