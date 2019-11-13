  • CBS 2On Air

By Marissa Parra

CHICAGO (CBS) — A local charity is giving homeless vets in Chicago a place of their own to call home.

Humble Design Chicago works with veterans emerging from homelessness, giving them donated items ranging from sofas and tables, to spoons and forks.

On Tuesday, 63-year-old Vietnam veteran Dennis Patton didn’t have a bed to sleep in. Now he got the keys to his new place.

“That’s the thing about America, you can be 15 to 115, you can always start over,” Patton said.

There’s a chalkboard in his room because it used to be an elementary school classroom. West Pullman Elementary School was transformed into affordable senior housing.

Patton is the official 12th resident. Eventually 100 seniors will live in the building.