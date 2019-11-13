CHICAGO (CBS) — It was another cold day in the classroom for students at Kenwood Academy High School, with the heat out for a second day in a row.

As CBS 2’s Chris Tye reported, the Chicago Public Schools had said Tuesday that the problem was fixed.

On Tuesday, a motor on the heating system failed and part of the school, at 5015 S. Blackstone Ave., got cold. The problem was not severe enough to cancel school, and some kids were moved to the cafeteria.

The problem with the heating system was fixed on Tuesday, but then Wednesday happened. There was another malfunction in the heating system…this time the kids move to the auditorium.

Students exiting the building a little after 4 p.m. were wearing the same jackets they wore in many classrooms on Wednesday because of the issue.

We spotted work crews at Kenwood Academy Wednesday trying to figure out what was wrong, and how to best fix it. At last check, there was still no fix.

The continued lack of heat is isolated to only parts of the building.

Parents we spoke with were understanding, but they said a third day without heat would really be pushing it.

“I mean, I’m not OK with it, but I do understand that issues come up, and they’re addressing it to the best of their ability,” said Jenetia Marshall, the mother of a student. “It was my understanding yesterday that the issue was resolved, and then it turned out that it wasn’t. So I’m assuming they were trying to fix it and it just didn’t work.”

Timing is brutal. Not only have the past few days been the coldest November days any of the kids have ever experienced, but we are also in the midst of the most jumbled school year in a generation after the teachers’ strike last month.

CBS 2 asked CPS for a status check, and what the continued heat issues may mean for Thursday. As of late Wednesday afternoon, there had been no answers – but we’ll keep asking.