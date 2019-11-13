CHICAGO (CBS) — Jacurrie Coleman, 14, has been missing since Tuesday, when he left his home in the South Austin neighborhood, police said.
Jacurrie, whose nickname is “Mason,” was last seen leaving his home in the 5400 block of West Rice Street, according to a community alert.
He was wearing a grey hooded jacket; a black and white t-shirt; light blue skinny jeans; and brown, orange, and green Nike “Jordan” sneakers, police said.
Jacurrie is 5-foot-3 and 105 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.
ANyone who sees him should call Area North SVU detectives at 312-744-8266.