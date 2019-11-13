CHICAGO (CBS) — Nevermore Park, the interactive installation by Chicago artist Hebru Brantley is going to extend its operation.
The Pilsen exhibit will extend its run through December. 29. Originally, it was supposed to close December 1.
“The City of Chicago has embraced Nevermore Park wholeheartedly,” said Brantley. “In return, and in time for the holidays, I want to make sure the youth who otherwise wouldn’t have the opportunity to experience Nevermore Park, get to tour the home of Flyboy and Lil Mama.”
Along with the extending the dates of the show, Nevermore will provide free tickets and be open on Wednesdays for Chicago Public School groups “for select hours.”
The complimentary CPS days will be sponsored by Angry Hero, Brantley’s media company.
For questions about free CPS admission to Nevermore, send an email SupportStudents@nevermorepark.com.
In the email, send the following:
*Name of school.
*Number of students.
*Age range of students.
*Preferred Wednesday in December and available times.
Nevermore Park said it will schedule groups in the order in which the requests are received. Space capacity will also be taken into consideration. But requests are not guaranteed admission.
Visit the Nevermore Park site for more on exhibit information.