CHICAGO (CBS)– Wednesday is going to be cold and breezy with a chance for snow in the evening.
According to CBS 2 meteorologist Megan Glaros, high temperatures are expected to be in the upper 20s with wind chills in the teens.
A brief glance at today here in #Chicago. Cloudy, breezy and cold! Snow after sunset. @cbschicago pic.twitter.com/ByvW0V6ZpN
— Megan Glaros (@MeganGlaros) November 13, 2019
There is a chance of light snow after sunset Wednesday, which is expected to wrap up around 2 a.m. Glaros said most areas will likely see less than 1 inch of snow.
Snow moves in after sunset tonight…and wraps up by around 2am. This is a peek at how much I'm expecting! pic.twitter.com/x3SVmDKqAP
— Megan Glaros (@MeganGlaros) November 13, 2019
Temperatures are expected to warm up throughout the rest of the week.