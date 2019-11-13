  • CBS 2On Air

CHICAGO (CBS)– Wednesday is going to be cold and breezy with a chance for snow in the evening.

According to CBS 2 meteorologist Megan Glaros, high temperatures are expected to be in the upper 20s with wind chills in the teens.

There is a chance of light snow after sunset Wednesday, which is expected to wrap up around 2 a.m. Glaros said most areas will likely see less than 1 inch of snow.

Temperatures are expected to warm up throughout the rest of the week.