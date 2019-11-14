CHICAGO (CBS) — Two men were shot and critically wounded Thursday evening in Little Village.
The shooting happened at 2740 S. Pulaski Rd. around 7:26 p.m.
Police said the victims – men ages 20 and 24 – were headed north on Pulaski Road in a vehicle when a dark-colored sport-utility vehicle pulled up.
Someone in the SUV fired shots, and the 20-year-old victim was struck once in the head and shoulder. The 24-year-old victim as struck once in the head, police said.
Shortly afterward, the victims’ vehicle crashed into another SUV, which in turn rear-ended another vehicle.
Both the men who were shot were rushed to Mount Sinai Hospital in critical condition, police said.
The people involved in the vehicle that was hit after the shooting refused medical treatment at the scene.
As of just after 8 p.m., Pulaski Road was blocked near the scene.