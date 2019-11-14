CHICAGO (CBS) — A 16-year-old boy was shot and wounded Thursday in an Albany Park neighborhood alley.
The shooting happened around 3 p.m. in the alley behind the 4700 block of North Monticello Avenue, police said.
A dark blue vehicle with tinted windows pulled up, and someone inside demanded property from the boy, police said.
Someone in the vehicle then pulled a gun and fired shots, striking the boy once in the leg, police said.
The boy found his own way to Swedish Covenant Hospital, where he was in good condition.
No one was in custody Thursday night.