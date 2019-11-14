Nagy On Rams: 'They're Explosive. They Have Play Makers'Matt Nagy said David Montgomery rolled his ankle at practice Wednesday, but it's too soon to know whether he'll be able to play against the Rams on Sunday.

'Tough Hill To Climb In L.A. Against Elite Defense' SportsLine's Larry Hartstein On Bears-Rams MatchupSportsLine senior NFL analyst Larry Hartstein weighs in on the matchup in L.A. between the Bears and Rams.

Crawford, Blackhawks Win 5-3 For 1st Victory Over VegasCorey Crawford and Robin Lehner have played almost equal time in net for the Chicago Blackhawks, with neither emerging as the starting goaltender.

Bears Won’t Say If They Will Attend Colin Kaepernick’s Saturday Workout In AtlantaControversial quarterback Colin Kaepernick is having a private workout with all NFL teams on Saturday.

Coby White Makes 7 3-Pointers In 4th As Bulls Beat KnicksCoby White made a franchise-record seven 3-pointers in the fourth quarter, and the Chicago Bulls pulled away from the slumping New York Knicks for a victory Tuesday night.

IHSA Drops Appeal Of Ruling That Allowed CPS Cross-Country Runners To AdvanceThe Illinois High School Association has dropped its appeal against Chicago Public Schools athletes.