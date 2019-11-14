CHICAGO (CBS) — The Chicago Bears face a Los Angeles Rams offense that is banged up and surprisingly struggling.
But as CBS 2’s Megan Mawicke reports, the Bears know that Jared Goff and company are still explosive and fast and could take off at any time.
“They’ve done a lot of good things over the past couple of years, and there’s times you hit some ruts and things aren’t clicking maybe as much as you want them to,” said Bears head coach Matt Nagy. “But they’re explosive. They have play makers. They have a great play caller in Sean McVay. They have an identity they work off of.”
“There offense is made to take shots downfield,” added cornerback Prince Amukamara. “McVay is a mastermind coach so he always has some great stuff drawn up. We just have to do a great job in the back end and minimize that.”
The Rams have been held under 100 rushing yards in six-of-nine games this season. A key reason for that; All-Pro running back Todd Gurley has all but disappeared.
Todd’s still one of the best in this league,” said Amukamara. “Teams are playing him well. I dont know how many times they’ve led this season, so running the ball probably hasn’t been a forte of theirs right now.”
Speaking of running backs, the Bears have their own issues. Matt Nagy said David Montgomery rolled his ankle at practice Wednesday, but it’s too soon to know whether he’ll be able to play against the Rams on Sunday.