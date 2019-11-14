



— A University of Chicago student said she was sexually assaulted at a frat party earlier this month.

As CBS 2’s Charlie De Mar reported, the party was at the Delta Upsilon fraternity house at 5714 S. Woodlawn Ave. just east of the main quad. The fraternity apparently had a party that ended with a student reporting that she was sexually assaulted inside.

Delta Upsilon’s chapter at the University of Chicago prides itself on fellowship, and on not being a secretive fraternity.

But just a couple weeks ago, a student said she was sexually assaulted inside the DU house on during a fraternity party.

The incident popping up on the campuses Cleary Act crime log as a criminal sexual assault that occurred around 10:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 2, and was reported two hours and 10 minutes later.

“A person reported being sexually assaulted by an unknown person while attending an off-campus party,” the crime log reads.

Colleges are required to report crime stats.

The U of C’s own data shows that in the 2017-2018 school year, 70 people filed formal reports or complaints of sexual assault. It is a crime the U of C calls “unacceptable.”

Some of those reports, however, were unfounded or withdrawn.

In a statement provided to the Chicago Maroon student newspaper, DU said the frat house hosted a closed social event from 10 p.m. Nov. 2 to 1:30 a.m. Nov. 3, which followed Fraternities Committed to Safety (FCS) policies and its own code of conduct.

“Immediately upon learning of the incident, chapter officers directed the survivor to the Sexual Assault Dean on Call, UCPD, CPD, and the Emergency Room, to ensure they were aware of the resources available to them. The party was then immediately shut down and its attendees dispersed, in accordance with FCS guidelines,” the fraternity statement said. “The chapter and its officers acted quickly to assist the survivor and ensure the appropriate authorities were notified of the incident.”

The statement also said the incident was not believed to have happened at 10:30 p.m., but about 15 minutes before the event was shut down.

Meanwhile, Chicago Police met with the student at the hospital, where they said she stopped cooperating.

The fraternity said in the statement to the Maroon that it was in contact with the assault survivor. DU also said none of its members were suspected in the alleged crime.

“Having sent a digital copy of our latest composite to the survivor for purposes of identification, and through subsequent dialogue with them, we now understand that no Delta Upsilon brother is suspected of misconduct,” the DU statement said. “That being said, we are in contact with the survivor and have been working to support them to the best of our abilities.”

Still, Chicago Police said it has not ruled anyone out as the investigation remains open.