CHICAGO (CBS)– The University of Illinois Springfield announced the decision to waive all application fees for prospective students.
“Application fees will be waived for all incoming freshman, transfer, graduate, online and international students who apply for admission to the spring, summer and fall 2020 terms,” school officials stated in a press release.
The following fees will be waved:
- Domestic Undergraduate students: $50 fee
- Graduate Students: $60 fee
- International Undergraduate Students: $60 fee
- International Graduate Students: $75 fee
This decision is part of the school’s “pathway to opportunity” initiative.