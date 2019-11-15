Menu
Videos
University of Chicago Nurses Set To Strike Again
Nurses at the University of Chicago could soon be back on the picket line.
4 hours ago
CBS 2 Weather Watch (11 A.M. 11-15-19)
CBS 2 meteorologist Megan Glaros has the latest forecast.
5 hours ago
More
Contests
Only CBS
Travel
News
All News
Chicago News
Investigative
Politics
Business
Consumer
Entertainment
HealthWatch
Photos
Autos
Only CBS
Latest Headlines
Oak Lawn Village Manager Larry Deetjen Charged In Hit-Run Accident In Chicago Ridge
Oak Lawn Village Manager Larry Deetjen has been charged in for a hit-and-run accident that left a man critically injured in neighboring Chicago Ridge.
Two Teenagers Shot In Back Of The Yards Neighborhood
Two teenagers were shot in the Back of the Yards neighborhood Friday afternoon, Chicago police say.
Suspected Suburban Gang Leader Jason Brown Accused Of Supporting ISIS
Jason Brown, also known as Abdul Ja’Me, attempted to provide $500 in support of ISIS three separate times in 2019, according to a criminal complaint.
State Health Department: 4th Vaping-Related Death Reported
Nationwide, there have been more than 2,000 cases and at least 40 people have died.
Weather
Weather Links
Chicago School Closings
Flight Delays O'Hare
Flight Delays Midway
Weather App
More Weather
Chicago Weather: Warmer Temperatures On the Way
Temperatures are starting to rise, but it's still cold.
Chicago Weather: Cold Day, Chance for Evening Snow On The Way
Wednesday is going to be cold and breezy with a chance for snow in the evening.
Chicago Weather: After Record-Smashing Cold, More Snow Is Coming Late Wednesday
Conditions will remain clear and cold Tuesday evening after two consecutive days of record low temperatures for these November dates.
Sports
Featured Sports
WWE Superstar Sonya Deville: 'Had To Find A Way To Be Comfortable With Who I Was'
WWE Superstar and LGBT advocate Sonya Deville speaks about her revelation that she was gay and journey to self-acceptance.
Fantasy Football Start And Sit Week 11: Sit Carson Wentz, Start Philip Rivers At QB This Week
The Fantasy Football Today crew breaks down why Eagles starter Carson Wentz should be on your bench this week.
Coby White Hits 6 3-Pointers, But Bulls Lose To Bucks
The Milwaukee Bucks withstood another historic effort by Chicago rookie Coby White to beat the Bulls on Thursday night.
Nagy On Rams: 'They're Explosive. They Have Play Makers'
Matt Nagy said David Montgomery rolled his ankle at practice Wednesday, but it's too soon to know whether he'll be able to play against the Rams on Sunday.
'Tough Hill To Climb In L.A. Against Elite Defense' SportsLine's Larry Hartstein On Bears-Rams Matchup
SportsLine senior NFL analyst Larry Hartstein weighs in on the matchup in L.A. between the Bears and Rams.
Crawford, Blackhawks Win 5-3 For 1st Victory Over Vegas
Corey Crawford and Robin Lehner have played almost equal time in net for the Chicago Blackhawks, with neither emerging as the starting goaltender.
Video
Best Of
Latest Headlines
Celebrate Dia De Los Muertos In Pilsen On Saturday
Pilsen's Dia De Los Muertos celebration is approaching.
Food And Drink Is Hot In Chicago This Week
Go Free This Week With These 4 No-Cost Events In Chicago
Get To Know The 3 Newest Businesses In Chicago
Are These Trending Chicago Restaurants On Your Radar?
Wondering where Chicago's insiders are eating and drinking?
Get These Trending Chicago Restaurants On Your Radar Today
Check out these trending restaurants in Chicago.
More
Station Info
CBS 2/Send Tips
Advertise
Jobs & Internships
Contests
Connect
Social
CBS Local App
CBS Weather App
Travel
Heading To An NFL Game? Be Sure To Check Out Our NFL Stadium Guides
If you and your family are headed to an NFL game this season, we have you covered with guides to stadiums across the league.
Top 3 Eco-Friendly Vacation Spots
Check out the three best spots for an eco-friendly vacation!
Final Four Guide: Top 10 Most Instagram-Worthy Spots In Downtown Minneapolis
With thousands of Final Four fans heading to downtown Minneapolis in the coming days, you better believe the Instagram filters will be flying.
More
CBS Entertainment
CBS 2
On Air
On Air
Schedule:
4:30 PM
Judge Judy
5:00 PM
CBS 2 News at 5:00PM
5:30 PM
CBS Evening News with Norah O'Donnell
6:00 PM
CBS 2 News at 6:00PM
6:30 PM
Entertainment Tonight
View All Programs
Protected: Antibiotic Resistance: What it Really Means for Rosacea Sufferers
November 15, 2019 at 2:45 pm
Filed Under:
Galderma
Sponsored By
And Provided By Galderma
Photo Credit: iStock
This content is password protected. To view it please enter your password below:
Password: