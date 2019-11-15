CHICAGO (CBS) — The PAWS Dog of the Week is Aries.
She’s a sweet eight-year-old terrier mix who’s a good walker and enjoys exploring.
But Aries would love to spend a cozy evening indoors, snuggled up next to her people.
She loves belly rubs and always wants to be around humans. She gets along really well with other dogs and would make a wonderful addition to any family.
Aries, along with many other adorable dogs and cats, is available for adoption at the PAWS Chicago Lincoln Park Adoption Center located at 1997 North Clybourn.
And on Friday night, don’t miss the 18th annual Fur Ball starting at 6:00. There’s still time to grab a ticket or head online for the silent auction items.
Our 18th annual Fur Ball Silent Auction is LIVE! 🎉 Bid on items like Wine and Dine for a Year, Become a Celebrity, Hey, Now, You're an Allstar, and Perfect Shoes and Perfect Skin. When you bid, you're helping us save lives. Find items at https://t.co/RdrkN14w0F. #PAWSFurBall pic.twitter.com/OrNPFn1beO
— PAWSchicago (@PAWSChicago) November 8, 2019
You can head to PAWSChicago.org for more information.