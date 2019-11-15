CHICAGO (CBS) — The Chicago Teachers Union voted to accept its tentative contract with the city, the union announced late Friday.
With 80% of schools reporting as of 10:15 p.m., members voted 81 percent “yes” to ratify the contract with Chicago Public Schools, according to the CTU.
The agreement was reached after 11 school days of teachers striking.
The contract provisions include: class size caps and enforcement, sanctuary protections for immigrant and refugee students and a nurse and social worker in every school each day.
The contract also ups teachers’ pay by 16% over five years, bringing the average teacher’s salary to around $100,000 a year.
Class sizes will be capped at 28 students in lower grade levels and 31 students at higher grades.
“This contract is a powerful advance for our city and our movement for real equity and educational justice for our school communities and the children we serve,” said CTU President Jesse Sharkey in a written press release.
In a joint statement late Friday evening, Mayor Lori Lightfoot and CPS CEO Dr. Janice Jackson said they were “pleased” teachers voted to ratify the agreement:
“This historic, fiscally-responsible agreement includes investments and initiatives that will build on the incredible progress our schools have made and support our commitment to equity. We are proud of the significant benefits the agreement will provide to our staff, students and families, and we look forward to all that our school community will accomplish together over the next five years.”