CHICAGO (CBS)– Friday is going to be a sunny day with temperatures in the upper 30s.
The high temperature is expected to be 38 degrees.
Weekend Forecast! @CBSChicago pic.twitter.com/hZXUB5hEoQ
— Megan Glaros (@MeganGlaros) November 15, 2019
Weekend temperature highs will remain in the upper 30s. On Sunday, a rain, snow mix is possible.
7 Day Forecast @cbschicago https://t.co/9sLiWV80aD #fb pic.twitter.com/Db7LNexRJO
— Ed Curran (@EdCurran) November 15, 2019
Temperatures will continue to rise to the 40s throughout the upcoming week.