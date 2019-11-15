



— A nurse gunned down on his way home and a little girl shot trick-or-treating are just two in a series of shootings in Little Village showing gang tensions are taking a toll.

Even as a family mourns, the trauma doesn’t stop on the streets of Little Village.

Joshua Alcazar remembered his nephew, Frank Aguilar, recently shot and killed in the neighborhood.

“There was no reason he should’ve been targeted,” Alcazar said. “He had no known colors for gang affiliation. He had no gang affiliation in is background. He was wearing his scrubs.”

Aguilar was killed this week as he walked the streets of Little Village. The accomplished nurse was 32.

“To get shot in the corner just carrying his laundry and a bag of snacks for his niece and nephew,” Alcazar said, “to get shot was uncalled for.”

Thursday two people were shot in the head.

And on Halloween 7-year old Gisselle was shot in the neck and chest as she trick or treated with her family, also in Little Village.

But there’s good news for her, according to Pastor Matt DeMateo of New Life Community Church.

“Our little Gisselle came home this afternoon. She’s healthy, she’s walking, she was laughing, she’s smiling. And we’re hoping her road to recovery continues,” DeMateo said.

At a Little Village salon, the buzz has been on the recent gang violence.

“Everybody knows about it,” said one woman.

Chicago police stood alongside Aguilar’s family in Little Village Friday, holding their nightly roll call at the corner of Hamlin and 31st.

Police say the neighborhood gang war is heating up, leading to more intended and unintended targets, with at least nine people shot in recent weeks.

“We are tired of the violence I’m tired of burying young people,” DeMateo said.

Police are still searching for Aguilar’s killer.