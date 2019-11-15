CHICAGO (CBS) — Two workers at a school unsucessfully tried to save the life of man shot outside a charter school on Friday.

A 30-year-old man died of multiple gunshots in the 400 block of North Laramie, just outside Moving Everest Charter School in the South Austin neighborhood. Neighbors said they heard 12 shots.

A nurse and an off-duty EMT who also works at the school ran out to help and performed CPR.

“We just ran on adrenaline,” the nurse said.

The victim was in the driver’s seat of a vehicle when a known male approached on foot and fired shots, striking the victim, police said.

The offender then fled in an unknown direction.

The victim’s vehicle was not in park at the time of the incident, and it started moving and crashed into two poles. Police say the EMT likely saved others from injury by steering the car away from a newby crowd of people.

An employee of a school in the area went to the scene and attempted to assist the victim. It was not immediately clear if the worker was employed at the charter school.

The worker was transported in good condition to Mt. Sinai for evaluation.

The offender is not in custody at this time.

Area North detectives are investigating.