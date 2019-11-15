Fantasy Football Start And Sit Week 11: Sit Carson Wentz, Start Philip Rivers At QB This WeekThe Fantasy Football Today crew breaks down why Eagles starter Carson Wentz should be on your bench this week.

Coby White Hits 6 3-Pointers, But Bulls Lose To BucksThe Milwaukee Bucks withstood another historic effort by Chicago rookie Coby White to beat the Bulls on Thursday night.

Nagy On Rams: 'They're Explosive. They Have Play Makers'Matt Nagy said David Montgomery rolled his ankle at practice Wednesday, but it's too soon to know whether he'll be able to play against the Rams on Sunday.

'Tough Hill To Climb In L.A. Against Elite Defense' SportsLine's Larry Hartstein On Bears-Rams MatchupSportsLine senior NFL analyst Larry Hartstein weighs in on the matchup in L.A. between the Bears and Rams.

Crawford, Blackhawks Win 5-3 For 1st Victory Over VegasCorey Crawford and Robin Lehner have played almost equal time in net for the Chicago Blackhawks, with neither emerging as the starting goaltender.

Bears Won’t Say If They Will Attend Colin Kaepernick’s Saturday Workout In AtlantaControversial quarterback Colin Kaepernick is having a private workout with all NFL teams on Saturday.