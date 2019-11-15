CHICAGO (CBS) — A man believed to be the leader of a suburban gang is facing federal charges for attempting to provide support to the Islamic State.

Jason Brown, also known as Abdul Ja’Me, attempted to provide $500 in support of ISIS three separate times in 2019, according to a criminal complaint filed in U.S. District Court.

Brown is alleged to have given the money to a confidential source, believing it would be sent to an ISIS soldier in combat in Syria, but who was actually an undercover law enforcement officer.

According to the criminal complaint, Brown, 37, is believed to be the leader of the AHK street gang based in west suburban Bellwood, known to traffic narcotics in the Chicago area.

He is also accused of using this position of power to recruit and radicalize AHK members to support ISIS, requiring all members to convert to Islam if they aren’t already Muslim.

In a series of meetings that were recorded, Brown expressed his support for ISIS and his desire to go to Syria to join the terrorist group, according to the complaint.

The complaint says Brown was radicalized in prison and from viewing lectures promoting ISIS and violent terrorist acts.

Brown, of Lombard, was arrested Thursday and is charged with attempting to provide material support and resources to a foreign terrorist organization.

He is set to have a court hearing Nov. 21 at 11 a.m. The material support charge could lead to up to 20 years in prison.

In a separate complaint, six other members of AHK were charged with federal drug offenses, including trafficking fentanyl, heroin and cocaine.

The drug trafficking included two Chicago locations, in North Lawndale and Humboldt Park, according to the complaint.