CHICAGO (CBS) — Two teenagers were shot in the Back of the Yards neighborhood Friday afternoon, Chicago police say.
A 16-year-old male and 18-year-old female were shot in the 5200 block of South Ashland just before 3:30 p.m., according to police. The boy was shot in the head and is in critical condition, police say, while the female victim was shot in the leg and her condition is stabilized.
Both are said to be students at Richards Career Academy, located at 5009 S. Laflin St.
The Chicago Fire Department transported both individuals to the University of Chicago Medical Center.
Detectives are actively searching for video and evidence after two teenagers were shot in the 5200 block of S. Ashland by 3 offenders. Chief of Patrol Fred Waller is responding to the scene to brief media at 4:35 pm. pic.twitter.com/25sONrMUZ3
— Anthony Guglielmi (@AJGuglielmi) November 15, 2019
Police say three offenders came through a gangway and fired six or seven shots at the victims. Detectives are searching for surveillance and private video of the incident.
Police pleaded with the community to step up and speak out if they have any information.
This story is developing.