CHICAGO (CBS) — Three people were shot and wounded early Saturday on a sidewalk in the East Garfield Park community.
Just after 2 a.m., the three men were standing on the sidewalk in the 3300 block of West Monroe Street when a man fired shots from a gangway, police said.
A 28-year-old man was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in serious condition with gunshot wounds to the legs and abdomen. A 38-year-old man was taken to Stroger Hospital of Cook County in serious condition with gunshot wounds to the back and legs. A 37-year-old man was also taken to Mount Sinai Hospital with gunshot wounds to the legs; police said his condition was stabilized.
No one was in custody as of later Saturday morning. Area North detectives were investigating.