CHICAGO (CBS/AP) — An American Airlines flight from O’Hare was diverted to Pittsburgh Saturday morning because of a mechanical issue.
American Airlines Flight 2244 had departed around 7:30 a.m. Saturday from O’Hare International Airport, and was supposed to land at Washington Reagan National Airport at 10 a.m.
But the Boeing 737-800 was diverted around 9:20 a.m. local time to Pittsburgh International Airport due to a mechanical issue, according to an American Airlines representative.
The plane landed safely at 9:30 a.m.
There were 72 passengers and a crew of six on board. The passengers were all rebooked on other flights.
No injuries were reported in the incident, and there was no disruption to air traffic in Pittsburgh.
In a statement, American Airlines said, “We never want to disrupt our customers’ travel plans, and we are sorry for the trouble this caused.”
