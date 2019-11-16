CHICAGO (CBS) — Here are three things to watch for as the Bears face the Rams in a must win game for both teams.

Tight End Troubles

Trey Burton and especially Adam Shaheen haven’t been great this season, but it’s still going to leave the Bears shorthanded at the tight end position with both of them out. Ben Braunecker has three catches, J.P. Holtz, who’s played more as a fullback has two and Bradley Sowell, who transitioned from guard to tight end, hasn’t been active since week two.

I would expect Braunecker to get most of the work as a receiver. He did have a touchdown catch last week, but it also puts more pressure on Mitch Trubisky and the receivers.

Robinson vs. Ramsey

Allen Robinson has been Mitch’s go to target, his security blanket all season long, but he’ll have one of the NFL’s top cornerbacks, Jalen Ramsey blanketing him most of the day. Ramsey is known for his trash talking as much as his play. Robinson usually seems a little more understated. The two actually played together in Jacksonville.

I asked Robinson this week if Jalen could get under his skin because they know each other and Robinson said that goes both ways, so maybe keep an eye on those two to see who does more talking and who wins that big one on one battle.

Mack Attack

Speaking of one on one battles, Khalil Mack doesn’t get them very often and unfortunately he hasn’t gotten to the quarterback much lately either. I expect that to change in this game. The Rams offensive line is in shambles. Center Brian Allen and right tackle Rob Havenstein are out with injuries, meaning four of this week’s five Rams starters are in new positions.

If it’s not Mack with the sacks, look for some of the other Bears to harass Jared Goff. Who by the way, hasn’t been that much better than Trubisky. Goff has just 11 touchdowns and nine interceptions this year.