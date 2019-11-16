(CBS) — The Chicago Bears travel to Los Angeles to take on the Rams in a Sunday Night Football matchup. Kickoff is 7:20 p.m.
Here are things you need to know:
Both the Bears (4-5) and Rams (5-4) are looking at this game a key to keeping their fading playoff hopes alive. According to FiveThirtyEight, a Rams win would raise their playoff changes to 29 percent, a loss would drop the team to 8 percent. A Bears loss would give them a very slim 1 percent shot at a playoff, according to FiveThirty Eight. A win puts the Bears at 13 percent–still not great.
Bears quarterback Mitchell Trubisky finally had a good game against the Lions, with three touchdowns at a 131 passer rating. It’s been one of the few bright spots in his third year. He will face one of the league’s best defensive players, Aaron Donald, who leads the NFL with 26 sacks since the start of last season.
The game is being touted as a showdown between two top-tier defenders, Donald and the Bears Khalil Mack. Both were picked in the first round of the 2014 NFL Draft and were named NFL Defensive Player of the Year for the last three seasons (Mack in 2016, Donald in 2017-18).
Led by Mack, the Bears rank second in the NFC in points allowed per game at 17.4 (fourth in the entire league).
Rookie Bears running back David Montgomery ranks secon din the NFL in both yards (466) and touchdowns (five). However, he rolled his ankle this week in practice.