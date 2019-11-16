CHICAGO (CBS) — Skies will be largely overcast and temperatures will remain below average on Saturday, but it will actually amount to a warmup for us.

The temperature in Chicago was 33 degrees, just above freezing, as of 8 a.m. The high on Saturday was set to climb to 39 degrees – downright balmy compared with some recent days – with mostly cloudy skies and winds from the southeast at 5 to 10 mph, CBS 2 Meteorologist Robb Ellis reported.

While conditions will be partly to mostly cloudy, some sunshine was also on tap for parts of the area, particularly in Northwest Indiana.

The high on Sunday is warmer still, hitting 41 degrees. But there is a catch.

There is a chance Sunday for a wintry mix of rain and snow. The mix will start as rain, but the temperature will drop yet again and turn it into light snow.

The showers on Sunday will begin in the midday hours to the south and west, and will develop across the area by the early evening. The colder air will move through later in the night before finally moving out.

One model shows snowfall totals for the late night hours reaching 0.1 inch for O’Hare and Midway international airports, 0.2 inch in Aurora and Waukegan, and 0.5 inch in De Kalb. But Ellis says a lot of the snow will melt as it falls and there is likely to be accumulation at all.

A warmup is in store for days to come. By Thursday, we even make it to 50 degrees with a few rain showers.