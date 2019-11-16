CHICAGO (CBS) — Women hoping to start or expand a business got some help from Chicago’s treasurer Saturday.
Visitors had access to all sorts of resources during the “Women’s Small Business and Entrepreneur Expo” at the University of Illinois at Chicago.
More than 150 vendors had representatives to help with government contracts, financing and ways to market a business.
What a pleasure to host a panel on Empowering Women in the Workplace at the Small Business Women’s Expo. First of its kind, presented by @ChiTreasurer Melissa Conyears-Ervin Among the esteemed panelists, Deputy Governor, Sol Flores. @cbschicago pic.twitter.com/3s94K2z6VU
— Dorothy Tucker (@dorothyTV2) November 16, 2019
City treasurer Melissa Conyears-Ervin said there’s a huge need for information like this.
“We as women make up over 50% of the population, but as far as ownership of small businesses, we’re only at about 39%,” Conyears-Ervin said. “We as women do so much, and we do it well. We wanted to be able to provide access for women today, that’s really what it’s all about.”
CBS 2’s Dorothy Tucker also took part in a panel on leadership.