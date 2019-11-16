



— A man already serving time in federal prison on a gun charge has now been implicated in two 2015 murders in the Rogers Park area.

Harvey Pitts was extradited from Kentucky after being identified as a suspect in the shooting of two men in 2015, according to the Cook County State’s Attorney’s office.

Prosecutors allege Pitts shot Albert Turnage, 23, on Feb. 25, 2015. Turnage was shot at 4:10 a.m. that day in an alley behind the 1700 block of West Touhy Avenue, at Clark Street, and was pronounced dead at AMITA Health St. Francis Hospital, police said at the time.

Police said Pitts drove and participated in the murder. Another man was also wounded in the shooting.

Pitts is also accused of shooting Jontaye Walker, 23, on Thanksgiving Day 2015.

Walker was standing outside in the 2200 block of West Thome Avenue in West Rogers Park when someone exited a vehicle and opened fire, police said. Walker was pronounced dead at the scene.

Authorities said both shootings were related to Pitts targeting alleged rival gang members.

Cook County State’s Attorney’s office spokeswoman Tandra Simonton said Pitts, 25, was ordered held without bond on Friday.

Pitts’ criminal history includes a 2016 weapons charge in Skokie. Authorities said Pitts and another man sped away from a traffic stop and crashed. In that case, Pitts was charged with two counts of unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon and one count of aggravated fleeing and eluding.

