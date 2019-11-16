CHICAGO (CBS) — Police are searching for two suspects who robbed a woman at an ATM then took her to several stops for additional goods.
Frankfort police said the armed robbery occurred at a “financial institution” in the 20800 block of South LaGrange Road just before 6 a.m. Saturday. A woman was approached by a male who stepped from a vehicle with a gun, then he withdrew money from her accounts via the ATM, according to police.
The man and another offender then left with the victim in her car, police say, and made several stops for more goods and money. Police said the victim was not physically harmed.
The suspects are described as such:
- 5’8-5’10 thin black male wearing blue sweatpants and a black hoodie
- 5’5-5’7 black male wearing a dark winter coat with a fur trim collar
The suspects were in a black Mercedes SUV. Police say another unknown person was in the Mercedes.