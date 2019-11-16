CHICAGO (CBS) — Colin Kaepernick’s workout for NFL teams in Atlanta took a strange turn today, with Kaepernick and his reps moving to a different location when the league wouldn’t allow media or his own video crew.
According to ESPN Falcons reporter Vaughn McClure, the Chicago Bears did have a scout at the original location.
The NFL released a statement saying 25 clubs were there. Kaepernick’s agent says eight teams saw the workout.
Kaepernick spoke to the media after his workout, saying “our biggest thing with everything today was making sure we had transparency in what went on.”
“I’ve been ready for three years. I’ve been denied for three years,” Kaepernick said. “We’re waiting for the 32 owners, the 32 teams … to stop running. Stop running from the truth.”