CHICAGO (CBS) — Crown Point Fire-Rescue are warning people to stay off the ice after a child was rescued from falling into an icy pond in Northwest Indiana.
Fire officials say the boy fell through thin ice on a neighborhood pond around 12:30 p.m. Saturday. Nearby children and bystanders heard the child fall in and were able to pull him out using a broom.
The boy was taken to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
“Although it has been cold, the early-season ice is too thin to support the weight of humans,” said Crown Point Fire-Rescue Assistant Chief Mark Baumgardner in a written news release. “We strongly discourage people from going on the ice until it is at least four inches thick. If you don’t know the thickness, don’t go.”
He also advised people not to venture on the ice to rescue people or animals and instead try to reach or throw items from a safe location, and call 911.