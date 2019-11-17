CHICAGO (CBS) — Three people were wounded in a shooting at a house party early Sunday in the East Garfield Park neighborhood.
Police said the victims were standing on the porch of a home near Harding and Huron around 2:45 a.m., when a shooter opened fire from the sidewalk.
A 19-year-old woman was shot in the hand, and drove herself to Mount Sinai Hospital. A 27-year-old man was shot in the leg, and took himself to West Suburban Medical Center. A 21-year-old man was shot in the leg, and paramedics took him to Stroger Hospital.
All three victims were in good condition.
Police said the victims and witnesses were not cooperating with detectives, and would not provide a description of the shooter.
No one was in custody Sunday morning.
Area North detectives were investigating.