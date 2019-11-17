CROWN POINT, Ind. (CBS) — If you don’t know, don’t go – that’s the message from the fire department in Crown Point, Indiana after a boy fell through an icy pond this weekend.If you don’t know, don’t go – that’s the message from the fire department in Crown Point, Indiana after a boy fell through an icy pond this weekend.
The ice on the pond was dangerously thin when the 11-year-old boy fell through it on Saturday.
“He was rescued and he’s doing fine, but we wanted to take this opportunity to remind everybody – the ice is too thin to be walking on right now,” said Crown Point Assistant Fire Chief Mark Baumgardner.
Firefighters said the ice was just two inches thick – way too think to walk on.
Thankfully, some of the boy’s friends were able to grab a broom and pull him out of the frigid water.