Bullet Pierces South Loop Couple's Seventh-Floor Window While They're Fast AsleepThe serenity of the weekend was shattered for a young couple in the South Loop this weekend – and it was utterly random.

Special Parade Held For 3rd Birthday Of Boy Suffering From Rare Neuromuscular DiseaseA boy who was told by doctors he wouldn’t live past the age of 2 celebrated his third birthday on Sunday.

Man Shot And Killed At Subway Sandwich Shop In East SideA man was shot and killed in a Subway shop early Sunday in the East Side neighborhood.

Teen Charged In Police Chase Across City, But Not In Little Village Shooting That Killed NurseA 19-year-old man was charged Sunday in a vehicle pursuit that was connected to the murder of a nurse in Little Village – though the man was not charged in the murder itself.