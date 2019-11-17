FORD HEIGHTS, Ill. (CBS) — A driver is dead after a single-vehicle crash on a ramp to the Calumet Expressway in the south suburbs early Sunday.
The crash happened at 6:08 a.m. Sunday on the westbound ramp from Lincoln Highway to northbound Illinois Route 394 in Ford Heights, according to Illinois State Police.
A black Mercedes Benz tried to go around a truck and lost control, state police said. The Mercedes left the roadway to an embankment and the driver was ejected, state police said.
The driver died at the scene, police said. He was identified as Abel Munoz, 41, of Mokena.
The Lincoln Highway westbound ramp to Route 394 northbound, and the Route 394 southbound ramp to Lincoln Highway westbound, were closed for about four hours after the crash.
The investigation continued Sunday afternoon.