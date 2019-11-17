CHICAGO (CBS) — Police on Sunday were searching for a 15-year-old boy who has not been seen since Wednesday of last week.
Michael Fowler, nicknamed Little Mike, was last seen in the 12100 block of South Indiana Avenue in the West Pullman community.
Michael is a black male standing 6 feet 2 inches tall and weighing 150 pounds, with brown eyes, black hair, and a medium complexion. He was last seen wearing a red puffy coat.
Michael is known to frequent the area of 103rd Street between Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Drive and Cottage Grove Avenue.
Anyone who sees Michael or has information is asked to call the Area South Special Victims Unit at (312) 747-8274, or to call 911.