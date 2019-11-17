Indiana Legal Sports Bets Surge To Nearly $92 Million In 2nd MonthRegulated mobile betting began Oct. 3 when mobile sportsbook apps launched in Indiana, which attracted $48 million in bets for the month.

Kane Stars As Blackhawks Pound PredatorsKane's third-period goal extended his goal-scoring streak to five games and his point streak to eight.

Kaepernick Works Out For NFL Teams, Moved Locations So Media Could Attend“I’ve been ready for three years. I’ve been denied for three years,” Kaepernick said.

Nets Beat Bulls Despite Being Short-HandedSpencer Dinwiddie scored 24 points and the Brooklyn Nets beat the Chicago Bulls 117-111 on Saturday without All-Star guard Kyrie Irving.

Chicago Bears vs. Los Angeles Rams: What You Need To KnowThe Chicago Bears travel to Los Angeles to take on the Rams in a Sunday Night Football matchup. Kickoff is 7:20 p.m. Here are things you need to know:

Chicago Bears Vs. Los Angeles Rams: Three Things To WatchHere are three things to watch for as the Bears face the Rams in a must-win game for both teams.