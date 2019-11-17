OAK LAWN, Ill. (CBS) — One person was hospitalized and eight were displaced Sunday when a fire broke out in a residential building in Oak Lawn.

The fire broke out around 1:35 p.m. in the two-unit building at 9817 S. Ridgeland Ave. in Oak Lawn, according to Oak Lawn Fire Department. The fire department raised a still-and-box alarm response.

Crews found heavy fire and smoke on multiple floors of the building, the rear deck, and the garage.

Two adults and five children escaped from one apartment, while no one was home in the other. But the residents of the second apartment did return after the fire was out, according to the fire department.

Crews searched all floors of the building and did not find anyone trapped. The fire was out in about half an hour.

Eight people are displaced from the building, and insurance companies have figured out alternate lodging for them. One pet was saved by fire crews, but three were unaccounted for late Sunday afternoon.

The heat and smoke from the fire also damaged the five-unit apartment building next door at 9815 S. Ridgeland Ave., according to the fire department. One person from that building was taken to Advocate Christ Medical Center, also in Oak Lawn, for smoke inhalation.

All units were out by 4:25 p.m. The cause of the fire was under investigation late Sunday afternoon.

9815 S. Ridgeland Ave, a 5 unit apartment building next door received minor damage from heat and smoke. 1 resident from 9815 S. Ridgeland was transported to Advocate Christ Medical Center with smoke inhalation.

All fire units had cleared the scene by 4:25PM. The cause of the fire is under investigation.