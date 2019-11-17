LINCOLNSHIRE, Ill. (CBS) — A boy who was told by doctors he wouldn’t live past the age of 2 celebrated his third birthday on Sunday.
There was even a birthday parade that included police and fire department vehicles in north suburban Lincolnshire, all for Nash Stineman.
Nash is battling a rare neuromuscular disease known as SMARD – or spinal muscular atrophy with respiratory distress.
Because of his weakened immune system, Nash is unable to have a party with other kids.
So when his mom, Brittany Stineman, reached out on social media, an outpouring of people came to wish Nash a happy birthday.
Brittany Stineman started an organization dedicated to finding a cure to the disease. Since February, Smash SMARD has raised over $2 million.