



— A 19-year-old man was charged Sunday in a vehicle pursuit that was connected to the murder of a nurse in Little Village – though the man was not charged in the murder itself.

Armando Lopez, 19, of the 2800 block of South Christina Avenue, was charged with felony aggravated fleeing, and misdemeanor charges of fleeing and attempting to elude police and driving on a revoked license. He also got three tickets for not stopping at stop signs.

Lopez was one of two people who were taken into custody early Saturday after a chase from Little Village all the way to West Chatham. The other was released without charges.

The vehicle in which Lopez was apprehended matched the description of the offender’s vehicle in the drive-by shooting death of Frank Aguilar, 32, last week.

At 11:47 p.m. Friday in the 2300 block of South Sawyer Avenue, Ogden District Traffic Pursuit officers spotted the gray sport-utility vehicle several miles southeast to West Chatham.

Illinois State Police were also involved in the chase, which involved the Dan Ryan Expressway. State Police spotted the vehicle in the southbound Dan Ryan express lanes at 47th Street, and the vehicle crashed into another vehicle just off the expressway at 75th Street and Lafayette Avenue, state police said.

Aguilar, 32, was still wearing his scrubs from work when he was shot and killed Tuesday night. He was carrying laundry and snacks for his niece and nephew.

His uncle, Joshua Alcazar, said Saturday that he woke up the family to let them know about the arrests.

“There’s a sense of relief, definitely,” said Aguilar’s nephew, Arim Barahona.

No further charges have been approved against Lopez, and police said the investigation into Aguilar’s murder remained open Sunday night.

Charges have not been approved in regards to the murder – the investigation remains open.