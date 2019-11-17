CHICAGO (CBS) — A teenage boy was shot and wounded by two gunmen in the South Austin community Sunday afternoon.
The shooting happened at 2:10 p.m. in the 200 block of South Lavergne Avenue, police said.
The 17-year-old victim was standing on the sidewalk when a white sedan pulled up at Quincy Street and Lavergne Avenue, police said.
Two men got out of the car and fired shots at the victim, police said.
The suspects got back in the car and drove off, police said.
The victim suffered gunshots to his arms and hands, and was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital where his condition was stabilized, police said.
No one was in custody late Sunday afternoon. Area North detectives were investigating.