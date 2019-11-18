CHICAGO (CBS) — The teenager charged in a police chase will be in court Monday afternoon.
The car he was driving is possibly connected to the one used in a nurse’s shooting death last week.
CBS 2’s Mugo Odigwe has the latest from the Leighton Criminal Courthouse.
As of now, 19-year-old Armando Lopez is not being charged in regards to last week’s shooting. Police said he was in a totaled SUV when he was arrested over the weekend. Police said that investigation is still open.
He now faces one felony count of aggravated fleeing, as well as several other misdemeanor charges. Police noticed the gray SUV in Little Village. Authorities went after it and the chase ended 12 miles later when the car crashed into another car in Chatham.
Police said the SUV matches the description of the car used in the shooting death of 32-year-old Frank Aguilar. The nurse was shot outside his sister’s home last Tuesday. But so far, no one has been charged in that murder.
Lopez is only facing charges related to Friday night’s police chase.