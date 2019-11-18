  • CBS 2On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    4:30 PMJudge Judy
    5:00 PMCBS 2 News at 5:00PM
    5:30 PMCBS Evening News with Norah O'Donnell
    6:00 PMCBS 2 News at 6:00PM
    6:30 PMEntertainment Tonight
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Mary Kay Kleist, Weather, Wintry Mix

CHICAGO (CBS) — A fast-moving weather disturbance will bring a cold rain into the early Tuesday morning rush.

As temperatures hover around the freezing mark, it’s possible some wet snowflakes could mix into the picture for our northern suburbs, and a sleet mix to the south.

Lows Tonight: 11.18.19

(Credit: CBS 2)

FutureCast: 11.18.19

(Credit: CBS 2)

By mid-morning Tuesday, temperatures rise into the upper 30s – so everything changes over to a cold rain.

FutureCast: 11.18.19

(Credit: CBS 2)

There is a better chance for soaking rain Wednesday night into Thursday as a system connects with tropical moisture from the remnants of the Pacific Tropical Storm Raymond. We could see 3/4 inch of rain ending Thursday afternoon.

The low drops to 34 on Monday night into Monday night. On Tuesday, conditions will be remain cloudy after the precipitation moves on, with a high of 41.

Next 24 Hours: 11.18.19

(Credit: CBS 2)

On Wednesday, conditions are partly cloudy with a high of 48, and on Thursday, the high climbs to a balmy 58.

On Friday, conditions will be partly cloudy with the high back down at 40.