CHICAGO (CBS) — A fast-moving weather disturbance will bring a cold rain into the early Tuesday morning rush.
As temperatures hover around the freezing mark, it’s possible some wet snowflakes could mix into the picture for our northern suburbs, and a sleet mix to the south.
By mid-morning Tuesday, temperatures rise into the upper 30s – so everything changes over to a cold rain.
There is a better chance for soaking rain Wednesday night into Thursday as a system connects with tropical moisture from the remnants of the Pacific Tropical Storm Raymond. We could see 3/4 inch of rain ending Thursday afternoon.
The low drops to 34 on Monday night into Monday night. On Tuesday, conditions will be remain cloudy after the precipitation moves on, with a high of 41.
On Wednesday, conditions are partly cloudy with a high of 48, and on Thursday, the high climbs to a balmy 58.
On Friday, conditions will be partly cloudy with the high back down at 40.