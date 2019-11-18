CHICAGO (CBS)– Temperatures are warming up on Monday and throughout the week.
There could be minor patchy fog this morning, with clouds lingering most of the day.
Temperatures highs will stay near 40 degrees, before dropping to 30 degrees Monday night.
Mostly cloudy skies may lead to a light wintry mix overnight before sunrise on Tuesday.
CBS 2 meteorologist said little to no accumulation is expected.
The warm up continues this week with highs in the mid to upper 50s by Thursday. Showers are expected to arrive then as a front drops the temperatures back into the 40s by Friday.